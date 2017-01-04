Bulletproof introduces new fat-enhanced beverage

Bulletproof, makers of Bulletproof Coffee and other performance enhancing and nutrition products, has introduced, FATwater, a fat-enhanced beverage.

FATwater is a combination of deionized water, Brain Octane® oil and B Vitamins that unlike other enhanced waters uses fat for sustainable, steady energy versus sugar.

Like the brand's famed recipe for Bulletproof Coffee, the brand's signature Brain Octane oil puts the fat in FATwater.

Extracted from the most potent part of the coconut, Brain Octane oil puts your brain on full blast without weighing you down.

FATwater is pure, deionized water mixed with micro droplets of Brain Octane oil, B vitamins and natural sweeteners for a hydrating energy boost without stimulants or sugar.

FATwater Details:

15 calories

Sugar free

Available in Lemon, Pineapple and Grapefruit

Fortified with B Vitamins

Non-GMO, vegan

Bulletproof CEO and founder Dave Asprey said: "FATwater's unique formula provides energy unlike any other enhanced water, without giving you a sugar spike that essentially destroys your healthy habits for the day."

"Since we released Bulletproof Coffee to the public, we've been working to develop products that allow consumers to get those same benefits in ways that are practical and convenient.

"We're incredibly excited to add a product to the functional beverage category and give consumers something different they can feel good about."

Source: Company Press Release