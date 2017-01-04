Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Energy & Sports Drinks
Energy & Sports Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Energy & Sports Drinks
Energy & Sports Drinks News

Bulletproof introduces new fat-enhanced beverage

Published 04 January 2017

Bulletproof, makers of Bulletproof Coffee and other performance enhancing and nutrition products, has introduced, FATwater, a fat-enhanced beverage.

FATwater is a combination of deionized water, Brain Octane® oil and B Vitamins that unlike other enhanced waters uses fat for sustainable, steady energy versus sugar.

Like the brand's famed recipe for Bulletproof Coffee, the brand's signature Brain Octane oil puts the fat in FATwater.

Extracted from the most potent part of the coconut, Brain Octane oil puts your brain on full blast without weighing you down. 

FATwater is pure, deionized water mixed with micro droplets of Brain Octane oil, B vitamins and natural sweeteners for a hydrating energy boost without stimulants or sugar.

FATwater Details:

15 calories

Sugar free

Available in Lemon, Pineapple and Grapefruit

Fortified with B Vitamins

Non-GMO, vegan

Bulletproof CEO and founder Dave Asprey said: "FATwater's unique formula provides energy unlike any other enhanced water, without giving you a sugar spike that essentially destroys your healthy habits for the day." 

"Since we released Bulletproof Coffee to the public, we've been working to develop products that allow consumers to get those same benefits in ways that are practical and convenient.

"We're incredibly excited to add a product to the functional beverage category and give consumers something different they can feel good about."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Energy & Sports Drinks

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Bulk/HOD water
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Energy Drinks
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Functional Drinks
Energy & Sports Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Energy & Sports Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Energy & Sports Drinks > Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Energy & Sports Drinks > Suppliers

Energy & Sports Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.