Harmless Harvest launches new line of organic probiotic cultured coconut beverages

Harmless Harvest has rolled out a new range of organic probiotic cultured coconut beverages at fancy food show in San Francisco, US.

Harmless Coconut Probiotics join the organic, Fair for Life certified Harmless Harvest coconut water products of the San Fransico based beverage maker.

Harmless Coconut Probiotics have been released in four flavors - Original, Strawberries, Mangos & Acerolas and Blueberries & Acai. They are claimed to be made without any additional thickeners, artificial flavors or stabilizers.

The coconut probiotics are said to be a combination of Harmless’ organic coconut water, coconut meat sourced from young coconuts, organic fruits, and active probiotic cultures.

Harmless Harvest CEO Giannella Alvarez said: "This new plant-based beverage, made from the whole edible organic coconut, brings consumers a refreshing beverage with probiotics that support digestive and immune health."

Harmless Harvest Marketing & Innovation VP Deanna Fleming called the new coconut probiotic range to be a significant innovation for the company as well as the industry as it "supports our ecosystem, and it allows us to truly 'crack' the coconut, delivering consumers the delicious water and meat and bringing us closer to achieving a zero-waste ingredient model.”

Each Harmless Coconut Probiotics serving following the addition of the coconut meat contains a minimum of 5gms of dietary fiber and medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs).

Earlier in the month, Harmless Harvest agreed to pay nearly $1m to settle a proposed class action on it, reported Forbes. The allegations from the plaintiffs were that the company had falsely put taglines like “100 percent Organic” and “Raw” on the packaging of its products.

Harmless Harvest has been reported to have agreed to make the necessary labeling changes and also for an independent review of its product labels by a third-party consultant for a 2-year period.

Image: Harmless Coconut Probiotics from Harmless Harvest. Photo: courtesy of Harmless Harvest/PRNewswire.