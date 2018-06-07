Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Energy & Sports Drinks
Energy & Sports Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Energy & Sports Drinks
Energy & Sports Drinks News

Molson Coors buys Clearly Kombucha

DBR Staff Writer Published 07 June 2018

Molson Coors has acquired US beverage maker Clearly Kombucha for an undisclosed amount.

Clearly Kombucha is a brand owned by Top Shelf Beverages. It has distribution presence across California, Colorado, Texas, Washington, Oregon and Montana. 

Clearly Kombucha will become part of Molson Coors US business, MillerCoors, integrating into its craft and specialty import division, Tenth and Blake.

Founded in 2010 by Ali Zarrow and Caleb Cargle, Clearly Kombucha makes six flavours of non-alcoholic fermented tea beverages including Asian Pear, Black Currant, Raspberry Ginger, Raspberry Lemonade, Strawberry Hibiscus and Ginger Mint Lemonade.

It is claimed that all of its cold-filtered kombuchas are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and kosher.

Kombucha is considered to be one of the fastest-growing segments in packaged beverages. This beverage is projected to have a compound annual growth rate of more than 23% between 2018 and 2024.

Zarrow and Cargle will continue with their positions in the company and will report to Molson Coors global innovation team general manager, Maria del Rio.

In a Facebook post, Clearly Kombucha commented about the acquisition by Molson Coors, saying: “Rest assured we will remain heavily involved in the business, crafting authentic fermented beverages while leveraging new and exciting expertise in developing great flavors, innovation, and amplifying our portfolio of products to provide more options to more people in more places.”

Tenth and Blake president Pete Marino said: “We believe the kombucha category is in its early stages. Molson Coors, MillerCoors, and Tenth and Blake are ideally suited to help Clearly Kombucha grow in the years ahead by driving greater awareness, strengthening its brand reputation and boosting retail availability.

“Combined with Clearly Kombucha’s “passion, recipes, expertise and category insights, it becomes clear that, together, we’re poised to help write the future of this emerging category.”

Molson Coors’ division TAP Ventures had led the deal. It is the second acquisition made by TAP Ventures after acquiring a minority stake in Bhakti, a Colorado-based chai-tea company.

Image: Clearly Kombucha’s range of products. Photo: Courtesy of Top Shelf Beverages, Inc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Energy & Sports Drinks

Related Dates
2018> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Functional Drinks
Energy & Sports Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Energy & Sports Drinks > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Energy & Sports Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Energy & Sports Drinks > Suppliers

Energy & Sports Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.