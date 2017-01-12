UK firm Phrooti unveils zero sugar fruit-infused water

UK-based Phrooti has unveiled a new range of bottled fruit-infused waters with zero sugar.

The company's fruit-infused water contains all natural flavours and are claimed to be different from other soft drinks available in the market.

The ingredients in the drinks include fresh fruit, water and a dash of lemon juice.

Phrooti founder Jerome Jacob that as a soft drinks consumer he was fed up with options in the market which included flavourless fruit teas, fruit waters and additive and sweetener-laden and so-called ‘low-sugar’ drinks.

He noted that the soft drinks market needed something that was new, delicious, natural and fruity and he had come up with Phrooti.

He also stated that there is a huge market for a product like this and he is poised to target those customers who want a healthier alternative, yet which is delicious at the same time.

Presently, Phrooti comes in two flavours Raspberries & Strawberries and Blackcurrants, Blackberries & Blueberries. The drinks come in 250ml PET bottles and are priced at £1.95. They are available across premium outlets across the UK.

Each flavour bottle is claimed to contain only 15 calories.

In October last year, Jacob had approached Crowdcube for an equity crowdfunding of £150,000 to grow the fruit-infused water business.