Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Energy & Sports Drinks
Energy & Sports Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Energy & Sports Drinks
Energy & Sports Drinks News

UK firm Phrooti unveils zero sugar fruit-infused water

Published 12 January 2017

UK-based Phrooti has unveiled a new range of bottled fruit-infused waters with zero sugar.

The company's fruit-infused water contains all natural flavours and are claimed to be different from other soft drinks available in the market.

The ingredients in the drinks include fresh fruit, water and a dash of lemon juice.

Phrooti founder Jerome Jacob that as a soft drinks consumer he was fed up with options in the market which included flavourless fruit teas, fruit waters and additive and sweetener-laden and so-called ‘low-sugar’ drinks.

He noted that the soft drinks market needed something that was new, delicious, natural and fruity and he had come up with Phrooti.

He also stated that there is a huge market for a product like this and he is poised to target those customers who want a healthier alternative, yet which is delicious at the same time.

Presently, Phrooti comes in two flavours Raspberries & Strawberries and Blackcurrants, Blackberries & Blueberries. The drinks come in 250ml PET bottles and are priced at £1.95. They are available across premium outlets across the UK.

Each flavour bottle is claimed to contain only 15 calories.

In October last year, Jacob had approached Crowdcube for an equity crowdfunding of £150,000 to grow the fruit-infused water business.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Energy & Sports Drinks

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Functional Drinks
Energy & Sports Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Energy & Sports Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Energy & Sports Drinks > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Energy & Sports Drinks > Suppliers

Energy & Sports Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.