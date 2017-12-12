Smart Cups introduces first product line of energy drinks

Drink manufacturer Smart Cups has introduced its proprietary technology and first product line of energy drinks.

The pioneer of an exclusive 3D-polycapsule printing delivery system technology, Smart Cups transforms a virtually empty vessel into a self-stirring energy drink with the simple addition of water. Smart Cups' innovative technology has applications across a variety of industries — from food to pharmaceuticals and beyond — and speaks to today's on-demand market needs, while encouraging a positive global impact.

Launching its first product offering with a range of four tasty 9-ounce energy drinks including Tropical Recess, Nerdy Lemon-T, Pucker Up Brain Boost and Magna Cum Latte, Smart Cups debuts its revolutionary technology to the beverage market by entering an industry valued at over $4 billion dollars, poised to completely disrupt the future of beverage manufacturing and delivery.

Smart Cups is made for busy and active consumers who need energy drinks that not only provide an effective boost, but can also be easily transported, stored and disposed in an eco-conscious way.

The core advantages and attributes of Smart Cups include:

Zero calories and no sugar in each Smart Cup

Eco-friendly, 100% biodegradable plant-based cups for reduced carbon footprint

Stackable design for storage efficiency and cost reduction for shipping and delivery (more than 10 times the quantity of product than the equal number of traditional bottles or cans)

Entrepreneur and lifelong chemistry veteran, CEO and Founder Chris Kanik, conceptualized the innovation behind Smart Cups while patiently waiting to be served a drink he ordered at a restaurant. Realizing the need for instant drinks, Kanik embarked on exploring how printed technology could be applied to the beverage industry. Kanik has always had a lifelong passion for saving resources and enhancing the efficiency of products, to meet the needs of today's on-the-go consumers. As the son of immigrants, Kanik experienced first-hand the struggles and inequalities that exist among socio-economic classes, and he has always been drawn to disrupting the status quo and designing better solutions to systems.

"This delivery system is a scientific breakthrough that the food and beverage industry has never seen before," said Kanik.

Putting the power of science into a cup, Smart Cups provides a more convenient, hassle-free and eco-friendly beverage experience for consumers. We've developed a game-changing delivery method that consumers will be able to experience through our initial line of energy drinks. This delivery system print technology will become the new standard for a variety of industries including pharmaceutical, beverage, water purification and beyond."

Kanik brought Smart Cups to fruition in partnership with Sal Celeste, CEO of The Additive Advantage and the leading voice for microencapsulation research and technology since 1992. Together, they combined their genius, out-of-the-box thinking to invent and commercialize a complete, precisely measured delivery system where the printed microcapsules containing the active and flavor materials are activated by adding water.

The Additive Advantage's globally patented and U.S. patent pending technology integrates micro-capsules directly onto the surface of a substrate, which is released upon contact with a liquid solvent. This allows for the delivery of a multiplicity of ingredients in one dose, packing in the equivalent of a 16-ounce drink into a couple quick sips with all the essential vitamins and nutrients.

On the horizon, Smart Cups will be releasing additional lines of beverages including sports drinks, coffee, teas, juices, protein drinks and more. Furthermore, the company plans to develop a single-use water purification cup with the ability to filter contaminated water into safe-to-drink liquids.

Smart Cups' energy drinks are now available for purchase at SmartCups.com for $11.99 for a 5 pack and $17.99 for a 10 pack.

Source: Company Press Release