Energy & Sports Drinks
Energy & Sports Drinks News

Soylent unveils new flavors in nutritious ready-to-drink products line

Published 04 January 2017

Healthy and functional beverages producer Soylent has introduced new flavours of Cacao and Nectar to its ready-to-drink product portfolio.

The newest selections in the Soylent Drink suite are now available for purchase at www.soylent.com in the US and Canada. Amazon.com sales will begin on January 10, 2017 in the US.

These additions to the Soylent Drink line demonstrate the Company's commitment to ongoing innovation. Following the successful debut of Coffiest, the Soylent product team has followed up their work with a series of new flavors.

Cacao's essence of velvety chocolate and Nectar's custom-made fruity taste developed in the Soylent test kitchen are the perfect complements to Original and Coffiest.

With a macronutrient profile matching Soylent Drink's Original flavor, Cacao and Nectar deliver 20% of daily nutritional requirements in delicious and convenient packages.

Each case of 12 bottles can be purchased online at www.soylent.com (US and Canada) and Amazon.com (US only) for $37.05 for subscribers and $39 for one-time orders.



Source: Company Press Release

Energy & Sports Drinks News

