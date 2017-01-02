True Drinks to start deliveries of AquaBall naturally flavored water

True Drinks has said that it made better progress in the development of its direct store distribution (DSD) network since the introduction of its new preservative-free formulation of AquaBall in June 2016.

The company is set to roll out first orders of the enhanced water product to several of its distributors in the first quarter of 2017.

As of 28 December 2016, True Drinks has engaged more than 75 DSD partners in 44 states.

The True Drinks’ product which was rolled out in select grocery and convenience chains during shelf resets is a children’s beverage claimed to be free from any sugar content, preservatives, calories and artificial flavors.

True Drinks sales executive vice president Jeff Culbertson said: “As our national accounts team has been expanding our grocery and convenience distribution, our regional managers have been working hard to engage leading independent distributor partners to deliver AquaBall to these accounts.

“Our managers will also work with these distributor partners to bring AquaBall to the smaller stores and chains that they service. I'm both proud and amazed at the job they have done to prepare True Drinks for great success in 2017."

The healthy beverage maker uses characters of Disney and Marvel on the AquaBall bottles following licensing agreements with the entertainment companies.

AquaBall is claimed to be enhanced with vitamins and also as an alternative to juice and soda.

As of now the beverage comes in four flavors – orange, fruit punch, berry and grape.

In May 2016, True Drinks commenced the production of its new preservative-free AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water. The company’s target consumers include kids as well as young adults and their guardians.

AquaBall had also undergone formulation and packaging changes recently which included the removal of any added preservatives and a redesign and labeling of bottles.

Image: True Drinks’ AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water. Photo: courtesy of True Drinks and Marketwired.