Ultima Foods invests to expand production capacity of drinkable yogurt

Canadian yogurt company Ultima Foods has unveiled plans to invest C$14.4m ($10.7m) to install a new drinkable yogurt production line at its manufacturing plant in Granby, Quebec.

Ultima Foods, which is equally owned by Agropur and Agrifoods, is providing C$10.8m ($8m) of the investment, and Investissement Québec is contributing C$3.6m ($2.7m) as loan without interest.

The investment would create 35 to 40 jobs and allow the company to increase weekly production at the Granby factory from 2.7 million units to 4.8 million units.

Ultima Foods president Martin Parent said: "In the highly competitive yogurt market, innovation drives our growth.

“Not only do we have to serve consumers, who are always on the lookout for new products, but our facilities must also be extremely efficient to build our relations with our clients."

The company said that it produces 30% of yogurt consumed in Canada and did not stop innovating since its iögo brand launch in 2012.

The new production line will allow Ultima Foods to boost its growth and meet the demand for drinkable products.

An increase in the operating cost will enable the company to reinvest in the development of yogurt products.

The investment adds to the C$12m ($8.9m) Ultima Foods spent in R&D and marketing divisions in 2016.

Institut de développement des produits co-founder Guy Belletête said: "Apart from the considerable sums spent on innovation, the strength of Ultima Foods is in its ability to turn new ideas into commercial products that satisfy consumers and meet their needs.

“We are not talking about innovation as a distinct activity conducted in a silo, but truly as a guiding principle within the company."

Image: The investment will allow Ultima Foods to increase weekly production at the Granby factory from 2.7 million units to 4.8 million units. Photo: courtesy of phasinphoto/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.