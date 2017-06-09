Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Energy & Sports Drinks
Energy & Sports Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Energy & Sports Drinks
Energy & Sports Drinks News

Ultima Foods invests to expand production capacity of drinkable yogurt

DBR Staff Writer Published 09 June 2017

Canadian yogurt company Ultima Foods has unveiled plans to invest C$14.4m ($10.7m) to install a new drinkable yogurt production line at its manufacturing plant in Granby, Quebec.

Ultima Foods, which is equally owned by Agropur and Agrifoods, is providing C$10.8m ($8m) of the investment, and Investissement Québec  is contributing  C$3.6m ($2.7m) as loan without interest.

The investment would create 35 to 40 jobs and allow the company to increase weekly production at the Granby factory from 2.7 million units to 4.8 million units.

Ultima Foods president Martin Parent said: "In the highly competitive yogurt market, innovation drives our growth.

“Not only do we have to serve consumers, who are always on the lookout for new products, but our facilities must also be extremely efficient to build our relations with our clients."

The company said that it produces 30% of yogurt consumed in Canada and did not stop innovating since its iögo brand launch in 2012.

The new production line will allow Ultima Foods to boost its growth and meet the demand for drinkable products.

An increase in the operating cost will enable the company to reinvest in the development of yogurt products.

The investment adds to the C$12m ($8.9m) Ultima Foods spent in R&D and marketing divisions in 2016.

Institut de développement des produits co-founder Guy Belletête said: "Apart from the considerable sums spent on innovation, the strength of Ultima Foods is in its ability to turn new ideas into commercial products that satisfy consumers and meet their needs.

“We are not talking about innovation as a distinct activity conducted in a silo, but truly as a guiding principle within the company."

Image: The investment will allow Ultima Foods to increase weekly production at the Granby factory from 2.7 million units to 4.8 million units. Photo: courtesy of phasinphoto/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Energy & Sports Drinks

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Energy Drinks
Energy & Sports Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Energy & Sports Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Energy & Sports Drinks > Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Energy & Sports Drinks > Suppliers

Energy & Sports Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.